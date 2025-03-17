Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.11. 7,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.