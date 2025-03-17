Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.11. 7,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $19.16.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
