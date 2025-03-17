Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $599.82 and last traded at $599.00. 3,800,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,571,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.63, for a total value of $13,631,512.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.16, for a total transaction of $243,323.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,548.24. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,355 shares of company stock valued at $428,564,164. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,965,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $6,441,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

