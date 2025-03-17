MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Short Interest Update

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 441,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFIC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.89. 410,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.03%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

