Natixis Advisors LLC Has $35.21 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP opened at $569.29 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $557.33 and its 200-day moving average is $551.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

