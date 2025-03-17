Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NGS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. 79,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,203. The company has a market capitalization of $295.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $558,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

