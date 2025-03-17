Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 3,983,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,368,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

