Needham & Company LLC Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $80.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

