Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,059,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 20,431,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.2 days.

Nel ASA Stock Up 24.1 %

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 62,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,173. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

About Nel ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.