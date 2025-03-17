Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,059,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 20,431,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.2 days.
Nel ASA Stock Up 24.1 %
Shares of Nel ASA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 62,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,173. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Nel ASA
