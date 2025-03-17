Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $95,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $951.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $849.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

