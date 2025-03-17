Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 692,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 901,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newegg Commerce Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. 535,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,225. Newegg Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newegg Commerce
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.