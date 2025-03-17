NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 79.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NewGenIvf Group Price Performance

Shares of NIVF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. NewGenIvf Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $238.00.

Institutional Trading of NewGenIvf Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NewGenIvf Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Free Report) by 400.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.73% of NewGenIvf Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewGenIvf Group Company Profile

NewGenIVF Group Ltd. operates as an assisted reproductive services provider. It focuses on providing fertility treatments to fulfil the dreams of building families. The firm offers in-vitro fertilization treatment service, comprising traditional IVF and egg donation, and surrogacy and ancillary caring services.

