Nipun Capital L.P. Takes $4.85 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

