NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NRXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NRXP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. 202,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,140. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 40,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,021.78. This trade represents a 89.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $241,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

