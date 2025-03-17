Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 197,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 175,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.