Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. 5,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,895. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

