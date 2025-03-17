Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.
Nuvera Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NUVR remained flat at $11.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Nuvera Communications has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.20.
Nuvera Communications Company Profile
