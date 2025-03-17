OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OKYO

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

About OKYO Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ OKYO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 19,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,192. OKYO Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.