OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Update

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
