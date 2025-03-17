Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oliveda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OLVI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 1,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,883. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Oliveda International has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

About Oliveda International

