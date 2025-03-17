one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 236,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after buying an additional 2,854,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $159,180,000 after buying an additional 1,325,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

GOLD opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

