one8zero8 LLC Buys New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,620,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $41.40 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

