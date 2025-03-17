one8zero8 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

