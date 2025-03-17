OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OCFT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.48. 81,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,596. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.57.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
