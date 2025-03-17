OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OCFT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.48. 81,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,596. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.57.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

