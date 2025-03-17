Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Update

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Shares of Organigram stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Organigram has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.91.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organigram will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
