Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.19) and last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.70), with a volume of 9110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,031.75 ($13.34).

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,098.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.72. The company has a market capitalization of £154.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Oryx International Growth Fund

In other news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,162 ($15.02) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($75,103.41). Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

Featured Articles

