Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 7892550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.13%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.