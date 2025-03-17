Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.07. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

