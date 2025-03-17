Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
PCFBF remained flat at $0.21 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Basin Shipping
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.