Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

PCFBF remained flat at $0.21 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

