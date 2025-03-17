Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,287,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 3,285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Parkland Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.03. 3,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,226. Parkland has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

