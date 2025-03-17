Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 34.9% in February

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 245,800 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

PNBK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,780. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

