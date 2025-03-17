Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $255.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

