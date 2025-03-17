Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 189 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sienna Gestion boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 40,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.03.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

