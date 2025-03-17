Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCA stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.