Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VACH. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000.

Voyager Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VACH opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Voyager Acquisition Company Profile

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

