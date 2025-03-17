Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 200,000 HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. HCM II Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOND. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $19,840,000.

HCM II Acquisition Price Performance

HOND opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

HCM II Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on April 4, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

