Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

PSHZF traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.75. 10,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,154. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.