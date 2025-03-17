Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 2,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHAR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pharming Group

Pharming Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $588.47 million, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.