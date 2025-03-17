Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $16.23. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 4,984 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $847.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -3.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

