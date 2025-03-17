Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02). Approximately 197,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,180,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.41.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

