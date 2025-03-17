Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $14.20.
About Postal Savings Bank of China
