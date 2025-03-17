PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 50.2% in February

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; BSV Peptide Program that targets cancer progression; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

