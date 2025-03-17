Promising Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – March 17th

Celsius, Raymond James, and CSX are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are either headquartered in Canada or have a significant presence within the Canadian market. They are traded on Canadian exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange, offering investors an opportunity to participate in the growth and earnings of Canada’s economy through dividends and capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,150. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 609,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

