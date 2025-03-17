Promising Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – March 16th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Arista Networks, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares issued by companies that provide communication services such as voice, data, and video through fixed-line, wireless, and broadband networks. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the telecommunications industry, which often features steady cash flows from subscription-based services and investments in network infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,878,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,136,684. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $919.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $34.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $845.75. 1,852,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $992.95 and a 200 day moving average of $984.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 37,583,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,100,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. 8,577,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,261. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.34. 3,562,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,245. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day moving average is $184.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Read More