Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,249. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

