Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,249. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.