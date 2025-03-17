Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPD

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ostrum Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $27.99 on Monday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.