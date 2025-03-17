Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $0.29 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

