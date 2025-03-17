Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on March 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Stryker stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stryker alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 12/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/19/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 12/16/2024.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $369.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.