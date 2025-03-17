Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Realty Income (O)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) recently:

3/4/2025 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Realty Income was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Realty Income had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 327.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

