Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Traeger (COOK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Traeger (NYSE: COOK):

3/7/2025 – Traeger was given a new $2.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2025 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.75 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Traeger was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/7/2025 – Traeger had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Traeger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Traeger Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 70.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Traeger by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.