Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AutoZone (AZO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

3/5/2025 – AutoZone was given a new $3,763.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $58.82 on Monday, hitting $3,613.73. 68,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,401.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,244.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,704.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,200. This trade represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

