Rockport Wealth LLC Acquires 2,495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockport Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 36,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

